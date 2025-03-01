Merab Dvalishvili seemingly auditions for music video by showing off dance moves, leaves fans in splits: "Craziest side quest I’ve seen"

Fans have reacted to a clip of UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili auditioning for a music video by showcasing his dance moves.

Beyond the octagon, 'The Machine' is always entertaining. His last few performances have been eventful as well, with his most recent title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 comprising quite a bit of showboating.

The Georgian enjoys dancing, and fans have been treated to several viral clips of him showing off his moves alongside his fellow countrymen, including Guram Kutateladze, Ilia and Aleksandre Topuria. In a recent video that has surfaced online, Dvalishvili is seen introducing himself and trying out for a music video.

The brief clip features the UFC champion performing his dance moves while also throwing in a few punches and kicks.

Check out the video below:

Fans were quick to react. One wrote:

"Craziest side quest I’ve seen"

Others commented:

"I think Merab is my favorite fighter hahaha"

"Bro out here trying to do it all lol I respect it."

"Na this guy is the funniest athlete on the UFC’s roster😭"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy:@ChampRDS on X]

Merab Dvalishvili weighs in on the aura surrounding Dagestani fighters

Merab Dvalishvili defended his title against Umar Nurmagomedov, displaying incredible cardio, wrestling, and takedown defense. The bout sparked a ton of discourse about Georgian versus Dagestani wrestling, roping in the rumored matchup between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria as well.

Speaking on the aura of invincibility associated with Dagestani fighters, 'The Machine' believes fans view them as exceptional because they have largely remained undefeated in the UFC. The Georgian champion said:

"Dagestanis are really good fighters. They have always excelled in martial arts... But at the same time, they are ordinary people, heavenly forces do not help them. They are ordinary athletes and others can defeat them, as you saw in my case. Khabib went undefeated, but he simply did not meet a worthy opponent."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

