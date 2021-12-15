Michael Bisping believes a fourth fight against Conor McGregor may lead Dustin Poirier to another title shot

Michael Bisping stated that Dustin Poirier could land a third shot at the UFC lightweight belt with another high-profile win against Conor McGregor. Poirier is coming off a second failed attempt at undisputed lightweight gold following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Bisping recently weighed in on Poirier's ambitions of becoming an undisputed champion in a clip posted to his YouTube channel. He said that 'The Diamond' would be best-served waiting for some of the contenders in the division to fight amongst themselves while he potentially takes on McGregor in a fourth bout.

Bisping said:

"Take some time out. Let some of the division fight among themselves because Poirier doesn't need to do that. Why is he going to go down there and fight all those guys? Let them clear that out... When the dust has settled, he fights McGregor in a massive high-profile fight. Fingers crossed for him he gets the job done and he wins the fight. Then, all of a sudden, he's the hot ticket again... Dustin Poirier can go back in and fight for the belt again. The dream is not over."

The former UFC middleweight champion added that Poirier could potentially go down as one of the greatest UFC fighters to never win a championship. 'The Diamond' would find himself in the company of legends like Dan Henderson, the Diaz brothers and Urijah Faber.

Check out Bisping's take on Poirier's legacy below:

Colby Covington blames Dustin Poirier's "quitter mentality" for his UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington slammed Dustin Poirier's mentality following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

The former welterweight title challenger also accused Poirier of resting on his laurels after back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor. Covington said:

"It's the quitter mentality of Dustin Poirier. Dustin Poirier doesn't like to work hard. He's living off beating Conor McGregor. What's the big deal about beating Conor McGregor these days? He had a great legacy. He did some great things in the past. The guy made a lot of money but he doesn't have that same drive anymore. So beating a guy like that doesn't mean you're going to beat some world-beater."

Check out Colby Covington's interview with Submission Radio below:

A potential grudge match could be on the cards if Dustin Poirier opts to move up to 170 lbs to take on his former teammate Colby Covington.

Covington has called out 'The Diamond' on quite a few occasions despite the latter competing in a lower weight class. 'Chaos' says that Poirier is just as big as him, if not bigger, outside of training camp, and that he severely depletes himself every time he cuts down to the lightweight limit of 155 lbs.

