Michael Bisping claims Bobby Green's win over Grant Dawson has made Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett "all the more interesting"

Tony Ferguson's previous opponent, Bobby Green, is coming off an impressive first-round knockout over Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night: Green vs. Dawson.

'King,' a UFC veteran, is finally getting his time in the spotlight, and in his post-fight interview, he expressed a desire to stay active. Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion and current commentator, spoke on the context and importance of Bobby Green's win, particularly as it relates to Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, which is set to go down at UFC 296 in December.

Bisping, on his official YouTube channel, said:

"This makes the Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett fight all the more interesting. Because, you look at Tony Ferguson, we've talked about this recently, he's lost six in a row, the last one being to Bobby Green, who was seen as a step down from elite competition. Now Bobby Green is going out there, flatlines Grant Dawson, who I think was undefeated in the UFC, ranked no. 10, flatlines him in 33 seconds and yeah he beat Tony Ferguson, and he beat him in his own game by submission. But, he took some clean shots off Bobby Green. That says to me maybe Tony isn't quite past his expiry date just yet, which makes that fight with Paddy Pimblett a little bit more dangerous for Paddy."

Check out Bisping's comments on Tony Ferguson here (8:05):

Looking Back at Tony Ferguson's last fight vs. Bobby Green

Tony Ferguson has been on a downhill skid since losing to Justin Gaethje back in May of 2020. He entered the cage after losing five straight to take on Bobby 'King' Green, an unranked fighter who many believe does not belong amongst the upper echelon of fighters in the lightweight division.

This drop in the quality of opponents, on paper, was favorable for Ferguson. He saw some success in the stand-up and landed on 'King,' even scoring a knockdown in the fight.

'King,' to his credit, landed regularly on Ferguson as well, and the two traded blows for the majority of the fight. In the third and final round, Ferguson initiated a grappling exchange, but in the scramble that ensued, Green ended up on top. Eventually, he advanced positions to secure an arm-triangle choke, putting Ferguson to sleep and winning via submission.

Check out the full fight between Ferguson vs. Green here: