Michael Bisping fires back at Chatri Sityodtong's comments, challenges ONE Championship fighters to prove striking superiority against UFC champion 

Michael Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion, recently had some comments that were directed towards Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship as a whole.

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, a comparison between ONE and the UFC came up. Allegedly, Sityodtong had characterized the striking skill on display in the UFC, on average, as 'sloppy' and mediocre.'

Sityodtong goes on to say that at ONE, a lot of fighters are 'world champions.' Michael Bisping responded to these comments, saying:

"Yeah, I mean, first of all, he's being a promoter. Fair play to him...He's saying we got the better fighters, we got the better strikers and so on and so forth. In doing so, he's attacked the UFC and the quality of the fighters...Granted, Rodtang and some of the fighters he has mentioned, they're phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal."

Bisping then went on to add that the UFC does have elite strikers as well, and named Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor. He also noted that Sityodtong's belief that a majority of UFC fighters are 'D1 Wrestlers' whose striking skills are rudimentary doesn't matter, at least when it comes to mixed martial arts. Then, he went on to say:

"Bring your best strikers over to the UFC and put them, they'll be lightweights, put them up against Islam Makhachev and see what happens. Guaranteed they'll be choked our pretty quickly."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments here (48:30):

Michael Bisping comments on Conor McGregor's next fight

In the very same episode of the podcast, the topic of Conor McGregor's re-entry into the USADA testing pool was also brought up. Speaking on the Irishman's fighting future, 'The Count' said:

"It makes sense because, listen, he's not gonna get back befor the end of the year. He's got to do 6 months. 6 months from now brings us to April next year. December is 296. January, February, March, April. That's four. It all ties in perfectly. It's his comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 300."

While there hasn't been an official announcement from the UFC, Bisping, along with many others, believe that UFC 300, which is likely to be a historic card, will be the night Conor McGregor returns to the octagon.