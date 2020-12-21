Michael Bisping fires back at fan who accused him of throwing shade at Geoff Neal's past opponents at UFC Vegas 17

Former UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping has taken to his official social media account to hit back at a fan who accused him of ‘throwing shade’ in his commentary at UFC Vegas 17.

Bisping, who was a part of the commentary team at UFC Vegas 17, made a statement during the main event bout between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal that seemingly caught the attention of the aforementioned fan.

Michael Bisping says he was praising the skills of Stephen Thompson

A Twitter user suggested that Michael Bisping had thrown ‘shade’ at Geoff Neal’s former opponents – including Belal Muhammad, Niko Price, and Mike Perry. The Twitter user highlighted that Bisping had suggested that Neal’s previous opponents were not of the same caliber as his UFC Vegas 17 opponent Stephen Thompson is.

While Michael Bisping did say something along those lines, many in the MMA community have now pointed out that he was simply emphasizing how good Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson really is.

They believe that Michael Bisping’s statement was aimed at praising Thompson’s skills and was absolutely not intended to downgrade Neal’s previous opponents.

Michael Bisping hit back at the fan who accused him of throwing shade at Geoff Neal’s previous opponents on Twitter. Fans can view the tweet HERE. Bisping said –

“Good try d*****t. They are amazing fighters, but they don’t have the body of work that Stephen does, 57-0 as a kickboxer and 2 world title attempts to his name and main event in ufc god knows how many times. Pointing that out is not throwing shade.”

Stephen Thompson put on a striking clinic against Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17

Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal faced off in a five-round Welterweight bout that served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 17 fight card.

Thompson put on an amazing performance at the event, dominating the fight against a dangerous KO artist like Neal.

The better part of this bout took place in the striking realm, and it witnessed Stephen Thompson eventually win the fight via unanimous decision.

In the aftermath of his spectacular victory at UFC Vegas 17, Thompson revealed that he would like to face BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in a rematch.

Their first fight took place in November 2017 and was won by Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision.

Thompson noted that Masvidal is now ranked higher than him. He also insinuated that he’s impressed by how Gamebred has turned his career around and became one of the most popular UFC fighters at the moment.

🙌 YOU GOT TO LOVE IT. Wonderboy and Neal slinging heat to the very end! #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/1k5pI7dJjN — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

On the other hand, this loss at the hands of Stephen Thompson will now prove to be a huge setback for Geoff Neal in his journey to win the UFC Welterweight title.

Wonderboy, however, has now moved one step closer to his objective of winning the title at 170 pounds.