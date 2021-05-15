Michael Bisping gives his prediction for UFC 262 lightweight title fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira

Michael Bisping has given his prediction for the UFC 262 lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

A former UFC middleweight champion, MMA legend Michael Bisping currently serves as a commentator and analyst for the UFC. With regard to the UFC 262 headlining matchup, Bisping noted that the fight is very close to call.

However, 'The Count' said that he believes Charles Oliveira will likely emerge as the winner and the new undisputed UFC lightweight champion at UFC 262. In an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping explained why he feels Charles Oliveira will defeat Michael Chandler in their upcoming fight.

“Me too. Honestly, I really am so torn,” Michael Bisping said about being unable to decide who he feels will win the UFC 262 main event matchup between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Bisping continued, “I’m gonna say Charles Oliveira. Charlie f**king Olives. Let’s go, right? Most submissions in the UFC. What’s he on, what’s the win streak of this man right now?”

“Eight-fight win streak. Let’s have a look at his record…Charles Oliveira, yeah, the man’s a stopping machine. Eight wins and I think six of them were by stoppage.”

Additionally, upon learning that seven of Charles Oliveira’s eight wins in his current win streak came by stoppage (submission or KO/TKO), Michael Bisping added, “Yeah, yeah, so, and as I said – I think at 31 years old, now he (Charles Oliveira) is really coming into his prime. There’s just something about; I saw the way he was hitting pads. The way he was just; truly believes in himself."

"And having that kind of win streak, having those kind of stoppages, beating Tony Ferguson – That all solidifies what your support team is telling you, what your coaches tell you, what your fans tell you, and your family, ‘Oh, you’re the best. You’re the best’. When you go out there and have those kind of performances, you really start believing it. Maybe he didn’t believe in himself in the past. Maybe there was something going on in his private life. Who knows? I don’t know. But the man’s on a roll right now. So, f**k it! Charlie Olives for the win via submission! There you go.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Michael Bisping highlighted more than once that both Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are capable of beating each other. Nevertheless, Bisping emphasized that Oliveira is in his prime right now, has learned how to put everything together to win, truly believes in himself, and will win at UFC 262.

Charles Oliveira is coming off a dominant win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

As noted, Michael Bisping has predicted that Charles Oliveira will defeat Michael Chandler by way of submission at UFC 262. Many in the MMA community have echoed similar sentiments, predicting a submission win for Oliveira against Chandler.

The consensus is that either of the following two outcomes are the likeliest to come to fruition at UFC 262:

Michael Chandler utilizes his explosiveness, particularly early in the fight, and catches Charles Oliveira for the knockout win. Alternatively, Oliveira picks Chandler apart from long range, drains his explosiveness, and then eventually takes the fight to the mat and submits him.

The Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler UFC lightweight title fight will headline the UFC 262 fight card that’ll take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15th, 2021.