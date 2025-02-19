Michael Bisping hilariously shares fears of Paul Felder targeting his eye: "You often catch me offguard"

Michael Bisping and Paul Felder had a humorous exchange on the Believe You Me podcast when recapping and clarifying some happenings from UFC Vegas 102. Felder addressed some confusion among fans who interpreted his reaction to the Jared Cannonier versus Gregory Rodrigues finish as him being upset that the latter was stopped.

Ad

Some online intimated that Felder had money on 'Robocop'. However, Felder offered insights into his reaction while prefacing that he likes both middleweight warriors. He added that as a fellow 40-year-old, he was impressed by what Cannonier was still able to do inside the octagon.

Offering his anecdotal insights as someone who shared the booth with Felder during this bout and has done commentary work alongside him before the recent UFC Fight Night offering, Michael Bisping said:

Ad

Trending

"I can attest... You are a pen thrower. I have seen you throw your pen in passion multiple times. So when you said that I'm like yeah, dude, you do it all the time. You often catch me offguard. I'm like holy s**t, that can ricochet off and get me in the eye. Stop throwing pens, mister Felder."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the playful interaction with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder reflecting on Cannonier versus Rodrigues [at the 2:55 mark] below

Ad

Michael Bisping's thoughts on a possible next step for Jared Cannonier

Michael Bisping and Paul Felder continued to discuss matters related to Jared Cannonier's victory. Bisping suggested a familiar foe for Cannonier's next outing. The former UFC middleweight champion invoked the name of someone who is also interwoven into that titleholder lineage. He suggested the idea of Robert Whittaker being next for Cannonier.

Ad

Whittaker and Cannonier previously battled at UFC 254 in Oct. 2020, with the former winning by way of a unanimous decision.

Bisping cited the reason for this choice as Cannonier having previously beaten most people within the 185-pound hierarchy, aside from names like Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov, who are in closer proximity to a title shot down the line.

'The Count' feels this sequel clash would make all the sense in the world and would be mutually beneficial for both parties in a potential rematch that is close to half a decade in the making.

Ad

While Cannonier broke a two-fight skid and returned to the win column over the weekend, Whittaker looks set to get back to winning ways. The former UFC middleweight champion has not fought since last fall when he was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.