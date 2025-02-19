Michael Bisping plays matchmaker for Jared Cannonier after latter's UFC Vegas 102 victory, suggests ex-champ for 'The Killa Gorilla' next 

Former champion Michael Bisping has laid out an intriguing matchup for Jared Cannonier following his win at UFC Vegas 102. Cannonier, who snapped a two-fight skid with a commanding finish over Gregory Rodrigues at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, now faces an uncertain future in the 185-pound division.

Ad

With a record of 18-8 in MMA (11-8 in UFC), Cannonier’s next move is eagerly awaited by fans and pundits alike. Bisping, speaking on his YouTube channel, suggested a rematch with ex-champion Robert Whittaker—the fighter who previously edged Cannonier via unanimous decision at UFC 254 in October 2020:

“A rematch five years in the making, I think that makes all the sense in the world, Robert would want it because he’d look at it as a good fight to find his mojo, to come back from, to get a win, to get back in the win column, to beat somebody that he’s beaten before."

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“And of course for Jared Cannonier, at 40 years old, Robert Whittaker is a massive household name in mixed martial arts. Everyone would want to see that fight and it’s a chance for Jared to get that one back.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Michael Bisping's video below:

Ad

Gregory Rodrigues opens up following recent loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 102

After securing a decisive victory over Gregory Rodrigues, Jared Cannonier marked a fresh start to 2025. In his post-fight interview, Cannonier expressed relief and optimism, acknowledging that the previous year brought setbacks both inside and outside the octagon:

"It feels great, man. 2024 was losses – not just in the octagon, but loss in my personal life, as well. 2024, I’m so happy to put that behind me. I’m so happy 2025 is getting off on a good note, on a good foot. Camp was great. I learned a lot throughout camp. The whole fight week process was awesome."

Ad

Eager to prove himself further, he expressed interest in facing higher-ranked opponents within the competitive middleweight division:

"If you were to look at the rankings, I would like a ranked opponent for sure. I think for sure, I’m going to get a ranked opponent after that victory. I would like to fight a ranking higher than me. Unfortunately, all the people ranked higher than me are either in line for a title shot or on the way for a title shot, or just beat me. But I’m not going to rule anything out. If they say, ‘Hey, Jared, we need you to fight Dricus for the belt,’ I’m like, ‘Hell yes. I’m ready.'"

Ad

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments (11:37):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.