Michael Bisping reacts to Mike Tyson and Jake Paul being baffled by "body count" question - "This little sh*t needs a slap"

Michael Bisping recently let his intrusive thoughts win after he reacted to a child's question at the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference. During the presser, a child stepped upto the mic and asked the boxers an innapropriate question.

Paul vs. Tyson will be a professional boxing bout and is set to take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The card will be exclusively streamed on Netflix, marking the platform's first-ever live combat sports event. The card also features a title rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

As the highly anticipated bout approaches, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson recently took part in their first press conference ahead of the fight. During the presser, both men also faced questions from fans, which led to a child stepping up to the mic.

The child asked:

"I'm a big fan of both y'all, you're both legends. My question is, who's got a higher body count? What's your body count Jake? Jake do you think yours is higher?"

Bisping, who shared the clip of the question during a recent episode of his podcast, reacted to the awkward moment. He jokingly admitted that he wanted the child to receive a "slap". He said:

"We have a video of the prime example of a typical Jake Paul fan. I will say this, this kid, I don't advocate beating kids. If you're a mother or father you shouldn't beat your kids, violence is not the answer, but this little sh*t needs a slap!"

When Michael Bisping discussed Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul in 2022

Two years before Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul was announced, Michael Bisping once offered his take on the potential bout.

While it was confirmed that 'The Problem Child' will be facing the boxing icon later this year, the pair were originally rumored to face off against one another back in 2022. Although the bout failed to materialize back then, Bisping was confident he knew the outcome.

Speaking on his YouTube channel at the time, 'The Count' stated that Tyson was/is more than capable of finishing the former Disney channel star. He said:

"Let's get the almost 60-year-old guy that let's be honest has a really good f**king chance of knocking out Jake Paul. Tyson at his age has still got the power. He's still got the speed and is still in shape. He can knock out Jake Paul. So you can sit there and you go, 'Wow, okay alright I like this. Fair play, he's gonna f**king fight Mike.' I like that apart from the fight's not happening because Tyson just tweeted earlier today."

