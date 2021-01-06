Michael Bisping reckons Chris Hemsworth would 'f*ck up Jake Paul'

Michael Bisping doesn't have much confidence in Jake Paul or Logan Paul beating actor Chris Hemsworth in a boxing fight.

Recent training footage of Hemsworth hitting pads gained significant traction on social media. Logan Paul issued a callout saying he would fight him after he fights Floyd Mayweather. However, Bisping, who initially mistook Logan for Jake, believed the actor would beat him up.

"I said hitting pads to then making it work in a real situation in a real environment, they are two very different things. That is what I started with. That was the first point that I made," Bisping said on his podcast. "However, though, the point remains, the all seeing eye has seen enough, I've seen it, he will f**k up Jake Paul, he will f**k you up, and he will f**k up Harrington (the producer) and his sparring partner all at once."

Would Chris Hemsworth ever box?

It seems unlikely Chris Hemsworth would box either Logan or Jake Paul.

Chris Hemsworth putting in that work! 💯 pic.twitter.com/Vz751uTjiV — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) January 3, 2021

Many actors and athletes do boxing to get in shape as it is a suitable workout method. Hemsworth probably boxes in preparation for movie roles. The actor also has nothing to gain from this fight as he already has a ton of money and is still doing movies, so he likely wouldn't have time to have a full training camp in preparation for a fight.

Michael Bisping's beef with Jake Paul

After Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson, the 23-year-old YouTuber called out a bevy of fighters, including Bisping.

. @bisping my team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and nate pic.twitter.com/GBfpRlTIGv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2020

The hope for Jake Paul was to land a fight with Conor McGregor, however, the former UFC middleweight champion didn't hesitate to accept the offer.

“At the end of the day, if you want to do this, stop playing games. You want to do it? I’ll do it. I’m here. No problem. Okay? I’m almost 42-years old, I’m a former world champion and I will take you to school, my friend," he said on his podcast back in December. "And I’ll guarantee you this. You won’t get out of three rounds. That’s an absolute fact. You won’t get out of one round but we’ll say three just to give you that little insurance blanket. If this is a real offer, let me know and we’ll do it. 100 percent. Logan Paul or Jake Paul, or both.”

Right now, Jake Paul does not have his next fight booked, but if it happens to be against Michael Bisping or Chris Hemsworth, the Brit expects him to lose.