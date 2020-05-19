Michael Bisping reveals Alistair Overeem inspired Walt Harris to enter MMA

Michael Bisping

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed that UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem was the person who actually inspired his most recent opponent "The Big Ticket" Walt Harris to take up fighting as a profession.

On the latest episode of his Believe You, Me podcast with co-host Luis J Gomez , Michael Bisping discussed Overeem's massive win against Harris in the main event of UFC on ESPN 8 at Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night.

In the fight, Harris led in the early exchanges, almost putting Overeem to sleep towards the end of the first round. However, The Reem soon took over, dominating the second round and landing a nasty head kick that was the beginning of the end for Harris.

Michael Bisping reveals what inspired Walt Harris to get into MMA

Later during the podcast, Bisping shed some light on Harris’ journey in the world of professional MMA, and to everyone's surprise, The Count revealed that Overeem was the reason Harris took up MMA as a career.

“He thought he was going to be a professional basketball player. He got a scholarship at college and he was obsessed. He said ‘that’s it, I’m going to go the league. Mixed martial arts came along and it saved his life. When he decided he was going to do mixed martial arts, he was watching PRIDE and he was watching Alistair f***ing Overeem and he went to his mum and said ‘hey mum,’ and he showed her the tape and said ‘this is what I’m going to do, this is what I’m going to compete in.’”