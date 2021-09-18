"As a man, you got to take that fight" - Michael Bisping wants Leon Edwards to fight Jorge Masvidal instead of "sitting around"

Michael Bisping criticized Leon Edwards for denying the possibility of a fight against Jorge Masvidal. Bisping gave his thoughts on a recent episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast.

Bisping believes that Leon Edwards is a great fighter and is on a tremendous win streak after his fight against Nate Diaz. 'The Count' said that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are two of the biggest names in the UFC welterweight division. A win against both of them would bring Leon Edwards closer to a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

"Leon Edwards came out publicly and said he doesn't want to fight Jorge Masvidal. He says that he's got no interest in fighting him because he [Masvidal] is on a two-fight skid... It just frustrates me a little bit... That's the fight you should definitely go after... Let's remember Masvidal assaulted him [Edwards] and punched him backstage. As a man, you should fight him [Masvidal]," said Michael Bisping.

Click on the video below to watch the 'Believe You Me' podcast:

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have had bad blood since the UFC on ESPN 4 event in 2019 when both fighters clashed in a backstage brawl. Masvidal punched Edwards in the face which caused a cut below Edwards' left eye.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards might not get a title shot just yet

Leon Edwards is currently on a ten-fight win streak. However, Bisping still believes there is a possibility that 'Rocky' might not get a shot at fighting for the UFC welterweight title anytime soon.

"I don't think he [Edwards] is gonna get it [title shot]. You could be waiting around for a long... long time for a fight that's never going to happen," said Michael Bisping.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Since Jan. 1, 2016:



Michael Bisping wants Leon Edwards to fight Masvidal next. Jorge Masvidal has suffered two back-to-back title losses against Kamaru Usman and Bisping believes a win against 'Gamebred' puts 'Rocky' in a better position to get a chance at competing for the title.

Who do you think Leon Edwards will fight next? Tell us in the comments below!

