Michael Buffer compares MMA gloves to 'gardening gloves' as he praises Triller Triad Combat rules 

Michael Buffer recently shared his opinion on Triller Triad Combat's gloves. Buffer is much more optimistic about the new organization's gloves than he is about the smaller gloves typically used in MMA.

During an interview with The Schmo and the Pro at the Triad combat weigh-ins, Buffer said:

"I love the idea of the gloves. They're eight-ounce gloves as opposed to those gardening gloves that they wear in MMA… They are going to be able to grab the arms and shoulders and do pulling things that regular boxers aren't used to. How are they going to go up against that? How are they going to take a punch? It's just great! I love it!"

The hilarious comparison of MMA gloves to gardening gloves pokes fun at the gloves' lack of protective value. At four ounces, MMA gloves offer very little cushioning for fighters' hands. They also fail to give the opponent any significant protection from serious injury.

Triller Triad Combat gloves are more comparable to boxing gloves, which is something Michael Buffer is used to. Therefore, it was not very surprising that the announcing legend favored the bigger gloves over their smaller counterparts.

"They sell tickets, and people want to see it"- Michael Buffer lauds Logan and Jake Paul for their contributions to pro boxing

Michael Buffer has been a part of pro boxing for almost thirty years. He has seen major superstars come and go in the sport and recognizes talent when he sees it.

The 77-year-old praised the Paul brothers for their unmistakable contributions to pro boxing. In an interview posted to the Behind The Gloves YouTube channel, Buffer said this about Logan and Jake Paul:

"Logan and Jake Paul, especially Jake, have really shown themselves to be very, very good athletes that have apparently dedicated themselves to being fighters. In their training and their composure and the way they display their ability in the ring. Normally, you don't see an athlete just step in and do that, but they have really, really worked hard to get where they are… The bottom line is, they sell tickets and people want to see it."

Michael Buffer can appreciate someone who sells tickets and brings attention to the sport of boxing. There is no denying that the Paul brothers have attracted many eyes to the squared circle of late.

