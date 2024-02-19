Michael Chandler announces WWE visit in wake of UFC 300 snub by Dana White

Michael Chandler has not had a great start to 2023 but is doing his best to stay relevant in the MMA media.

After Dana White hinted at a UFC 300 main event announcement during UFC 298, many fans began to predict that the report would include TUF 31 coaches Chandler and Conor McGregor due to the former's presence in Anaheim for the February 17 fight card.

However, that would not be the case, as White posted a video after the end of the main event, declaring that the April 13 headlining fight would feature Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight belt.

Shortly after, on February 18, Michael Chandler released two updates on social media, with the first noting his disappointment with his exclusion from UFC 300.

Expand Tweet

'Iron' then announced that he would remain in Anaheim for another TKO Group Holdings event at the WWE Monday Night RAW card on February 19 to visit Priority Pass viewers in their luxury suites.

Expand Tweet

Chandler has not competed since UFC 281 in November 2022 after losing to Dustin Poirier with a rear-naked choke in the third round, the first submission defeat of his career. The former lightweight title challenger spent the first half of 2023 on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite McGregor before 'The Notorious' experienced complications with USADA's drug testing policy.

McGregor has since announced their fight would occur on June 29, a claim that has been dismissed by White, who said the matchup is now targeted for the fall. Questioning the delay of the matchup, many have wondered if McGregor's motivation to return is as present as the fighter claims to be, while Chandler insists that the former two-division champion is waiting him out.

Michael Chandler reveals current walk-around weight on social media with self-proposed 'weigh-in day'

While waiting for a potential fight with Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler has stayed active on social media with training posts. On February 17, the day of UFC 298, Chandler revealed his current weight on X/Twitter, declaring his own 'weigh-in day.'

As the video panned to the scale, the number showed Chandler weighing 190.6 pounds.

Expand Tweet

'Iron' would also lift his shirt to reveal his current physique while stating he is 'staying pretty lean,' indicating he is still in fight shape.

The video comes roughly two months after McGregor claimed he would fight Chandler at the middleweight limit of 185 pounds, though UFC CEO Dana White has since confirmed the bout would be targeted for lightweight.