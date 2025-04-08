Michael Chandler compared to Justin Gaethje by Tom Aspinall as the interim heavyweight champ breaks down 'Iron's' "pure athleticism"

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently praised Chandler for his insane athleticism and compared him to Justin Gaethje.

Chandler is ranked #7 in the lightweight rankings and is in desperate need of a win. Since making his UFC debut back in 2021, he has competed six times in the octagon, winning just two of those fights.

The lightweight sat out for over two years waiting for a Conor McGregor fight. 'Iron' was scheduled to fight the Irishman in the main event of UFC 303 but McGregor pulled out of the bout due to a broken toe.

The American fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and was dominated in the first four rounds. He rallied to win the fifth round but it was too little too late till that point.

Interim heavyweight champion Aspinall asserted that Chandler didn't look great in his last fight but compared his athleticism to Gaethje's. Speaking to UFC on TNT Sports, Aspinall said:

"Chandler didn't look great in his last fight, to be honest. He uses pure athleticism similar to Justin Gaethje. Little amount of takedowns even from a wrestler. His takedowns used to be rushing in but these days as he's getting a little bit older, he's had 32 fights. He doesn't use takedowns much anymore. He uses wide hooks, overhands, uppercuts, kicks and he likes a little Tony Ferguson kick in the middle."

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen shares his prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen recently shared his prediction for the upcoming lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Allen believes Pimblett's grappling and unpredictable kicks give him the advantage over Chandler. He also asserted that Chandler would abandon his game plan as soon as he gets tagged.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Allen said:

"If he [Chandler] stays standing and doesn’t close the distance, Paddy’s going to snap kicks and flick him and, you know, keep it ranged and beat him up. Honestly, I think Paddy’s going to finish him. I think maybe Paddy hurts him on the feet, Chandler rushes in, Paddy secures a triangle on the rush. That’s it. So Paddy hits him with something, Chandler rushes in for a takedown, gets the takedown, Paddy scores a triangle. That’s how I’m calling it.”

Check out Arnold Allen's comments below (13:13):

