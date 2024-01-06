Michael Chandler explains why fighting at 185lbs might backfire on Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler believes he'll have the advantage against Conor McGregor at 185 pounds due to the fact he's naturally bigger.

On New Year's Day, McGregor dropped the bombshell that he would be making his long-awaited return to the octagon on June 29 during the UFC's International Fight Week card. 'Notorious' named Chandler as his opponent before then revealing the most surprising news - that the fight would take place at middleweight.

While nothing has been confirmed by the UFC about their potential clash, 'Iron' addressed the situation during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. According to Chandler, McGregor is going to struggle because he won't be fighting somebody naturally smaller in weight than him. He said:

"I think I am naturally bigger than him. If you remember he's a natural 145'er who started making his name by cherry-picking 135'ers. I've carried this mass for the last 15 years and fought at lightweight with it."

Chandler continued:

"This was a question before the 185, The Ultimate Fighter, 'You'll do as you're told' thing. Conor has gained weight, gotten bigger. We haven't seen how he's going to fair with that extra muscle mass and extra size. I don't think he'll be able to move like the Conor of old. He won't be able to have the same reaction time, footwork or be as light on his feet at 170 or 185 pounds. I think it benefits me so whenever they wanna do it, I'm ready."

Catch Chandler's comments here (2:40):

Jon Anik explains why Conor McGregor wants to fight Michael Chandler at middleweight

Conor McGregors's 'announcement' of a bout against Michael Chandler in June appears to have split the MMA community. While some fans were eagerly awaiting fight news from the 35-year-old, others believe the 185-pound revelation meant the video was nothing more than a joke.

UFC commentator Jon Anik recently weighed in, however, and explained why he believes there may be a reason for the clash being at middleweight. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Anik stated that McGregor's leg injury has likely affected his decision whether or not to cut weight. He said:

"The only defense for that fight happening at middleweight, with respect to my friend Conor McGregor, is his leg. If [the UFC] just don't want him and he just doesn't want to cut the weight, just to try and have that leg as strong as humanly possible to try to get through that fight. It has no divisional relevance at [185 pounds]."

Catch Anik's comments here (25:09):