Michael Chandler gets brutally honest about whether Conor McGregor fight will ever happen: "I'm connected to him"

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. Chandler was waiting for a fight with former double champion Conor McGregor for nearly two years. The pair were scheduled to fight at UFC 303 but the Irishman pulled out due to a foot injury. Chandler ended up fighting Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and lost the fight via decision.

Chandler made his UFC debut back in 2021 and has entered the famed octagon six times, winning just two of those fights. The former title challenger is looking to get back in the winning column against Pimblett in what could be a dangerous fight for the American.

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Chandler said that McGregor's path back to the UFC goes through him. He said:

"I'm not waiting for Conor. Conor knows my name is signed to that contract when he comes back. I always get asked about Conor, obviously, because I'm connected to him, and his road back to the UFC goes through me. I think the fight does happen at some point, but I'm not holding my breath, and I'm definitely not sitting on the sideline."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier calling him "fake"

UFC lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler went to war at UFC 281 in an all-time classic. Both Poirier and Chandler exchanged heavy blows and hurt one another, with 'The Diamond' eventually securing a third-round submission victory.

During his recent appearance on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, Poirier called Chandler a 'cheater' and 'fake'.

During an interview with Zach Gelb, Chandler responded by saying:

"I don't lose a wink of sleep thinking about Dustin Poirier and how he thinks about me. Unfortunately, obviously I live rent free in his head and he does lose sleep over me... We'll keep on moving on. Not everybody's going to like you and that's just fine by me."

