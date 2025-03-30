Michael Chandler makes an eye-opening remark about burying the hatchet with Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on his strained relationship with Dustin Poirier. The duo fought each other at UFC 281, where 'The Diamond' won by third-round submission. Despite this, the tension between them has continued, with Poirier accusing Chandler of cheating in their fight.

More than two years later, the pair have continued to exchange verbal jabs. However, Chandler seems to be interested in moving past the feud and developing a cordial relationship with Poirier. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Chandler expressed his sentiments, stating:

"We are friends. He just hasn't admitted it yet. It's really funny, there could be a documentary on how it started and how it's going and how it ends between me and Poirier. But I wish him nothing but the best if [his next fight is his] last fight, no matter what, I will be there. I hope it's in New Orleans for his sake. I will be there to pay my respects to him."

'Iron' then shared his thoughts on how he sees their relationship developing as Poirier is likely to retire in the near future and said:

"Maybe he lays his gloves down, maybe he would finally be like, 'Okay, we're not competing against each other. We can do some charity work together, we can make the world a better place together.' We'll see. But, maybe we'll do a reality show together. Maybe we can do a podcast together. ... Where we are friends but also we fight on-camera non-stop, we'll see. ...Frenemies, big time. 'Hey, I like you, but I really don't like you. I, kind of, really hate you.' But we'll see."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Although Poirier has not commented on improving his relationship with Chandler, he seems confident in Chandler's competitive abilities. When Chandler's UFC 314 fight against Paddy Pimblett was announced, Poirier took to X and predicted the 38-year-old would defeat the Brit.

