Michael Chandler makes fun of Conor McGregor at the cost of Chelsea Chandler 

Michael Chandler took to Twitter to post a meme referring to the bout between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler, which went down on July 15th at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva.

In the bout, Dumont threw barrage of strikes at Chandler. At one point, Chandler resorted to showing her back to Dumont and sprinting to the other side of the octagon away from her marauding opponent. This prompted a number of hilarious reactions, and was rather humorous to witness firsthand.

Michael Chandler replaced Dumont's face with a picture of his own, and Chandler's face with that of Conor McGregor. He posted the picture on Twitter, alongside a simple caption:

"..."

Check out the hilarious tweet here:

The tweet could mean a couple of different things. Chandler may be indicating on what he'll do to McGregor if and when they face each other in the octagon.

It can also be construed that, McGregor is running away from the fight against Chandler. The duo coached against each other on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which is the UFC's reality show.

Conor McGregor teases UFC return in December, says he will 'torture' Michael Chandler

Much has been made of the fact that no official announcement has been made for the Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler bout. McGregor previously had issues as he failed to enter the USADA testing pool in time to compete in 2023.

That being said, his status as the bonafide biggest superstar in the sport may allow him to get an exemption to fight this year. Reacting to the events of UFC 290, McGregor took to Twitter to say that he would indeed be back this year.

He said:

"Back by the end of the year"

There were rumors that Conor McGregor may choose to fight someone else, but it looks like he has his eyes set on Chandler. He was asked for a 'Mystic Mac' prediction, to which he replied:

"I’m going to take him to the 3rd and torture him."

For the time being, it looks like Conor McGregor will indeed face Michael Chandler. However, fans should wait for an official announcement just to be sure.