Michael Chandler could potentially face Tony Ferguson in UFC

Michael Chandler is presently regarded as one of the top free agents in MMA.

Chandler is yet to officially sign a new contract with an MMA promotion and considering that, speculation surrounding his future has led many to believe that he could sign with UFC this time around.

A former Bellator Lightweight Champion, Chandler is considered to be one of the best fighters in Bellator history.

UFC is looking to sign Michael Chandler and he’s been considered as a potential opponent for Tony Ferguson

As per a tweet put forth by ESPN MMA’s official Twitter account, UFC is the frontrunner to sign Michael Chandler.

The tweet also noted that Chandler has “been discussed” as a potential opponent for former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson.

ESPN MMA’s tweet credited Ariel Helwani for breaking the news. Helwani’s statement regarding Chandler read as follows –

“One name that has been discussed [to fight Tony Ferguson] is free agent Michael Chandler…The UFC is in advanced talks with Chandler, per sources, and is the front-runner to sign him, though a deal isn’t finalized just yet. It’s unclear if Ferguson is interested in that fight.”

Per @arielhelwani, UFC is the front-runner to sign free agent Michael Chandler, who has "been discussed" as a potential opponent for Tony Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/LBved7TTL1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 16, 2020

Additionally, UFC President Dana White had expressed interest in signing Chandler to the organization.

Advertisement

White had previously asserted that the UFC has talked to Chandler and that he likes the latter – insinuating that the former Bellator fighter joining the UFC’s ranks is indeed a realistic possibility.

On the other hand, Chandler has consistently reiterated that he’d like to test the waters of free agency and would like to procure the best deal for himself.

On an edition of MMA Fighting’s What The Heck? podcast; Chandler explained that should he be offered a lucrative contract by ONE Championship, he could face Eddie Alvarez in a trilogy matchup.

Chandler also alluded towards signing with UFC. He indicated, however, that it may not come to fruition if Dana White opts not to sign him.

With Dustin Poirier out of his UFC 254 fight against Tony Ferguson, will Michael Chandler serve as the replacement?

Dustin Poirier and the UFC were unable to reach an agreement for a proposed UFC 254 matchup against Tony Ferguson.

UFC 254 is scheduled to take place at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 25th, 2020.

The UFC is yet to officially confirm the rumored matchup between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson for the aforementioned event.

Michael Chandler or Tony Ferguson – Which fighter do you believe would walk away victorious? Sound off in the comments.