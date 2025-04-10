Michael Chandler puts Dustin Poirier on blast for being a "sore winner": "You don't have to keep on chirping"

It appears there's no love lost between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier. The former Bellator lightweight champion recently slammed Poirier for being a "sore winner" and for talking trash after their fight.

Poirier and Chandler fought at UFC 281 in November 2022. Their clash was an exciting back-and-forth affair, with both men doing significant damage to each other. After two rounds, Poirier hooked his opponent with a rear-naked choke and won the fight via third-round submission. After the fight, Poirier was notably upset at Chandler for allegedly using dirty tactics and was vocal about his dismay.

Due to this, their rivalry wasn't settled in the cage and the Louisiana native has dissed Chandler several times on podcasts and in interviews. In a recent interview with Spinnin Backfist, 'Iron' addressed Poirier's actions and said:

"There's two different ways that you can respond, as the winner and the loser. There are guys that are sore losers, right?... What's worse, a sore loser or a sore winner? Poirier is a sore winner... He wins, and then he's like, 'I'm not done. I gotta come over, and I gotta talk more trash to you.' ... Let your win do the talking. Let your performance do the talking. You don't need to keep on chirping and talking."

Dustin Poirier flames Michael Chandler for being "a cheater" in fiery rant

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier opened up about his feelings toward Michael Chandler and explained his dislike for the former Bellator champion. Poirier claimed that Chandler had an artificial personality and seemingly lied about not cheating in their fight.

Speaking on the Off The Pocket podcast, 'The Diamond' went scorched earth on 'Iron' and slammed his former octagon rival's actions. He said:

"Long time ago, I was at a Bellator event. [Chandler] Comes from the back [and says] I just want to come over. Shake your hand.I respect you so much, man... Fast forward a year, two years, whatever. He makes it to the UFC. Now he's talking trash on me. And then I saw him in Vegas... He's fake, bro. And he might be a good person at home. But what I've my personal experience is fake, man."

He continued:

"And he's a cheater... He does all kinds of stuff, man. Blows the blood in my eyes after I break his nose. That's cool. I've done that before and I admitted it after. And then Chandler, I brought it up and he said he didn't do it. Like, just admit it, bro, you so fake."

