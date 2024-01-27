Michael Chandler responds with a life lesson after fan lauds 'Iron' for not deleting tweets like Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is taking pride in every small victory over Conor McGregor.

Though their rumored bout has not yet been confirmed by Dana White, McGregor announced the matchup on New Year's Day 2023 to occur during International Fight Week in June. Since his announcement, the two lightweights have engaged in back-and-forth trash talk, furthering the rivalry formed since their combined appearance on The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

In the most recent victory Chandler has claimed over 'The Notorious,' a fan thanked 'Iron' for not deleting his tweets, an act McGregor is known to do. Chandler replied to the message with a paraphrased quote.

Though neither the fan nor Chandler mentioned McGregor by name, the allusion to his repeated habit led all fans to understand the intended slight. McGregor has not yet responded to Chandler's comment but has done so with all of his opponent's public mentions of him to this point.

Although not made official by the UFC, Chandler and McGregor are expected to headline UFC 302 on June 29.

Conor McGregor responds to Michael Chandler's claim to be the stronger fighter ahead of rumored bout

In the most recent example of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's social media exchanges, the two lightweights argued over which of them was the stronger fighter.

Chandler ignited the dispute with a YouTube video release claiming to be the stronger man amid rumors of their matchup occurring at middleweight. Chandler dismissed McGregor's increase in size since his last fight, saying he does 'not need to gain any more strength' as he believes to be the physically stronger fighter.

Taking pride in his physicality, McGregor quickly responded but has since deleted the tweets. McGregor laughed at Chandler, claiming there was no evidence of McGregor lifting 'heavy weights.'

In anticipation of the long-awaited matchup, neither man seems to be able to let any comment from their opponent slide. The one-upmanship likely stems from their competition on The Ultimate Fighter season 31, after McGregor shoved Chandler in frustration after seeing another one of his fighters lose.

Due to the delay in an official announcement, it is not publicly known if the fight will occur at middleweight, as McGregor suggested.