Michael Chandler responds to steroid use allegations from "mediocre minds" with iconic Michael Jackson dance steps

Michael Chandler took to Instagram to respond to steroid allegations, and put out a post with a powerful caption shutting down his naysayers. In the video, Chandler can be seen hitting pads and training, sporting an impressive physique.

Chandler hit back at those chattering about him and accusing him of using performance-enhancing drugs. He said:

"When mediocre minds see a shirtless, fight week video like this and their first thought is that you’re on steroids you have to hit ‘em with the MJ dance moves. Walk On. See you at the top!"

Check out the post here:

Chandler is looking massive ahead of his fight with Conor McGregor, which is set to take place later this year. The weight class at which the bout will take place is yet to be set. Earlier, there were rumblings of it happening at 185 lbs, or at 170 lbs and so, Chandler is presumably packing on the weight to be ready to go at welterweight or middleweight.

Michael Chandler to face Conor McGregor, fight may happen at welterweight or middleweight

After this year's season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 31) concludes, we will hopefully gsee McGregor face Michael Chandler. The fight is yet to be announced for a few different reasons. First of, McGregor will need to be back in the USADA testing pool for a certain amount of time before he can officially compete under UFC banners.

Furthermore, the question of weight still remains. McGregor has stated that the fight will be at 185, and in an interaction on TUF, Chandler appeared to accept. Michael Chandler went on to add that he believes he will score a 2nd round KO over McGregor, after battering him in the first round.

To this, McGregor replied:

"You'll do what you're told. This is my game. This is my game forever."

Check out the clip here:

Since then, they've been fairly respectful as coaches on TUF. Team Chandler, however, is up 3-0 against Team McGregor as per the time of writing. Team Chandler comprises of MMA veterans, some of whom have even competed in the UFC in the past. Team McGregor, on the other hand, is a group of up-and-coming prospects looking to make their mark.

As things stand, the prospects will truly need to step up if they are to challenge Team Chandler.

