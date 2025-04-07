  • home icon
  • Michael Chandler reveals his "entire stack" while addressing PED accusations ahead of UFC 314

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 07, 2025 18:33 GMT
UFC 309: Oliveira v Chandler - Source: Getty
UFC 309: Oliveira v Chandler - Source: Getty

Michael Chandler addressed the factors contributing to his impressively muscular and lean physique. Chandler, the former UFC title challenger and former two-time Bellator lightweight champion, is known for having one of the most aesthetic physiques in MMA. However, many internet users have suspected that performance-enhancing drug (PED) use may be a contributing factor to his impressive musculature.

Chandler is set to face Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 314 co-main event on April 12. In a recent social media post, the 38-year-old shared a physique update at the start of the fight week, subtly responding to those accusing him of using performance enhancers:

"We're getting down to sub-five, five percent body fat. So it's about time for you guys to start making all the accusations, speculating about the stack that I am on. But, go to the next slide. I'm just going to come clean. My whole entire 'stack' is in the next slide."
To the disappointment of many, the following slides featured Chandler's gym photos and revealed that the "stack" he mentioned were actually heavy weight plates stacked on the barbell.

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Michael Chandler addresses cheating allegations ahead of UFC 314

Aside from allegations related to performance-enhancing drugs, Michael Chandler has faced accusations of cheating in his fights. Most notably, Dustin Poirier accused Chandler of employing dirty tricks in their UFC 281 fight in November 2022. More than two years after the fight, Poirier has continued to criticize Chandler on social media and in interviews.

In a recent interview with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Chandler shared his thoughts on these cheating allegations, stating:

“I mean, the narrative is tough. People don’t really know me. Unless you’re in my inner circle, you don’t know who I truly am outside of [being] in front of the camera. People have their sneaky suspicions that I play nice in front of the camera, and I’m a bad guy behind the camera."
He added:

“You’re always going to have those accusations, right? But I know who I am, and I know who I am at my core; I’m a guy who tries to do things right, tries to treat people right, do things with honor and respect. So the cheating narrative is a little tough for me, but also, it’s all part of the court of public opinion.”
Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (10:46):

youtube-cover
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
हिन्दी