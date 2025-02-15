Michael Chandler targeted by exciting UFC lightweight: "We are so explosive"

UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney recently targeted fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler. McKinney who has been fighting inside the UFC octagon since 2021 believes both he and Chandler are explosive fighters.

The 30-year-old has fought ten times inside the UFC octagon and won six of those fights. McKinney was last seen in the octagon against Damir Hadzovic where he secured a first-round knockout. 'T.Wrecks' is yet to break into the top-15 of the lightweight rankings and a win over Chandler would put him there.

Meanwhile, Chandler last competed at UFC 309 against Charles Oliveira, where he lost via decision. Chandler had not stepped into the octagon for over two years waiting for a fight against Conor McGregor. Eventually, the fight was booked for UFC 303, but McGregor pulled out due to injury. Speaking to Inside Fighting, McKinney said:

"Me and Michael Chandler for sure. That's a great fight. The first round is gonna go crazy. I think he's one of the people I do want to fight though just out of respect. Because he's such a savage and I feel like we're so explosive and so crazy in the first round, it has no choice but to like be one of the craziest fights you ever see."

Check out Terrance McKinney's comments below (6:50):

Michael Chandler rules out potential BKFC debut

Michael Chandler is focused on his next task inside the UFC octagon and doesn't have any interest in a potential Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) future. According to Chandler, there is a certain brand of fighters who compete in BKFC and he doesn't count himself amongst them.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, he said:

"Absolutely not. I think I've proven that I'm a tough guy. I think I can say absolutely not without risking people saying, 'This guy's soft.' I don't think I need to fight bare knuckle to prove how tough I am. Just go type my name in on YouTube or on UFC Fight Pass and you can see that I'm no softie."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

