Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor to "dust off the old contract" in light of Irishman's latest callout: "YOUR WORD IS YOUR BOND"

Michael Chandler responded to Conor McGregor's fresh callout, suggesting his interest in a potential fight. Their matchup fell apart after their UFC 303 fight was cancelled due to McGregor's toe injury. Additionally, the Irishman's recent retirement announcement had ended the possibility of the fight taking place.

However, following the success of WrestleMania 41 at the Allegiant Stadium, McGregor took to X to express his interest in making a comeback to fight in a Stadium, renewing his callout of Chandler.

'Iron' responded with a series of posts on Threads, signalling his enthusiasm in fighting the Irish Megastar.

In his recent posts, Chandler wrote:

"Dust off the cold contract and add some new ink... I'm ready tomorrow."

"YOUR WORD IS YOUR BOND, IF YOUR WORD IS NO GOOD THEN EVENTUALLY YOU ARE NO GOOD."

Check out Michael Chandler's posts below (Courtesy: @MMAFighting X):

McGregor's callout has come at a time when many have raised serious concerns about Chandler's competitive future in MMA. At 38, 'Iron' is at the tail end of his career and has a record of 1-4 in his last five fights.

While he has been competitive in his previous fights, the lopsided third-round TKO defeat against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 has intensified the calls for his retirement from the sport.

Fellow UFC lightweight believes waiting for Conor McGregor fight "ruined" Michael Chandler's career

Michael Chandler was embroiled in a rivalry with Conor McGregor for nearly two years, but the fight did not materialize due to various factors, including McGregor's conflict with USADA and promotional obligations for the movie 'Road House.'

Chandler chose to wait for the lucrative fight to materialize and did not compete between November 2022 and November 2024.

In the recent episode of the Show Me The Money podcast, UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano argued that waiting for the McGregor fight amid uncertainties was a "huge" mistake that contributed Chandler's career decline. He said:

“In reality, McGregor destroyed his career, brother. I think that was f**king McGregor’s fault, brother. You know, two years without fighting. Waiting waiting waiting. Plus, at his age. You know, yeah, I am like 35, soon to be 36, I cannot wait two years to fight, whoever, you know. I have to fight as soon as possible. And that was a huge mistake by Michael Chandler. Waiting for McGregor.”

He added:

“I know it’s the money fight, but you cannot count on McGregor. He is talking about being president. He is talking about being f**king president of Ireland.”

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (15:47):

