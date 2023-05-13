YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has headlined multiple boxing cards by fighting against former professional mixed martial artists and UFC champions. He has beat former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, and former welterweight king Tyron Woodley amongst others.

American actor and martial artist Michael Jai White believes that if Paul transitions to fighting active professional boxers, he will not find the same success because he is more likely to lose.

“Yeah, there’s the fights that people want to see and I know a lot of people would like to see him fight boxers, like professional boxers, but I don’t think that would be interesting. [Why, because he would lose?] Yeah, plain and simple. I mean this is show business and he’s picked fights that made it interesting. I applaud him for it. But I mean, because it’s brilliant, it’s brilliant. You are going to fight somebody like Anderson Silva, and he won."

Interestingly, Jake Paul's only loss in his professional career came at the hands of Tommy Fury, someone with a boxing background. Jai White continued:

"My point being is that people is what people want to see. Like people are going to want to see that, but I don’t know if they really know that they want to see… Because it’s been driven by the spectators who don’t really know what a liver shot feels like, they don’t understand the weight differential... There’s a lot of ingenuity going into making you feel that way. That’s why you buy tickets.”

Check out his comments below:

Jake Paul presents his case for boxing Hall of Fame induction

Jake Paul is set to face one of the most iconic UFC fighters in his upcoming boxing matchup against Nate Diaz. In just seven fights, Paul has garnered a reputation as one of the biggest names in boxing despite not competing against active professional boxers.

Paul did not take kindly to being told in a press conference that he was not worthy of being a future Hall of Famer. He hit back with claims of changing the sport for the better:

"I don't know who you are to say that, I'm not a future hall-of-fame boxer? I have done more for the sport than any boxers in current history. I've changed the whole entire game and brought new 70 million followers to the sport. I've put on bigger pay-per-views than some of these Hall of Fame guys. You wanna talk about resume? I'm building it up buddy. I just got started in this game. This is my eighth fight, and I’m fighting Nate Diaz, one of the biggest MMA fighters in history."

Check out Jake Paul's rant below:

