Michael Jai White shares honest take on Israel Adesanya’s recent losses, makes eye-opening claims about ‘The Last Sylebender’s’ MMA skills

American film actor and director Michael Jai White recently shared his opinion on Israel Adesanya's recent losses in an interview.

Adesanya is currently on a three-fight losing streak after getting knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov in his last outing. Adesanya is a two-time middleweight champion and has defended the title six times. 'The Last Stylebender' has fought in the UFC 18 times, winning 13 of those fights.

Adesanya is without a win since 2023 and has lost to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis and Imavov in the meantime. The former champion is out of the title picture and it looks highly unlikely he can make a run for it at the age of 35. Speaking about Adesanya's recent losses, White told djvlad:

“It's kind of like in my opinion you know when you're playing a video game and there's all these different controls, all these different weapons and you don't know which one to use, I feel like that with him [Adesanya]. If he would just calm down and stick to basics nobody could mess with him. His ability, speed, timing all of that is heads and tails above everybody. He's lost but I think it's just a focus thing you know, if he went back to basics they can't stop him.”

Check out Michael Jai White's comments below (1:58):

Dricus Du Plessis predicts Israel Adesanya's next opponent

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts on Israel Adesanya's next opponent. According to him, Adesanya will rematch Strickland in his next fight. He said:

"I know what's going to happen next. I can almost guarantee you what's happening next. Is there any bet that [Strickland] is fighting Adesanya next... Nah, I think the Adesanya rematch will be amazing. Yeah, that's what's gonna happen."

Check out Dricus Du Plessis' comments below (9:10):

