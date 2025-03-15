  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Michael Venom Page hypes up Goldberg and Brock Lesnar's iconic WWE fight: "My favorite wrestler"

Michael Venom Page hypes up Goldberg and Brock Lesnar's iconic WWE fight: "My favorite wrestler"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 15, 2025 19:26 GMT
Michael Venom Page reacts to the iconic WWE match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. [Image Courtesy: @WWE on YouTube, Getty Images]
Michael Venom Page reacts to the iconic WWE match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. [Image Courtesy: @WWE on YouTube, Getty Images]

Michael Venom Page recently voiced his take about the iconic Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar matchup in WWE. Page also made a significant revelation while expressing his opinion about the fight.

Ad

Goldberg and Lesnar have locked horns inside the WWE ring three times to date. The first encounter between the former NFL defensive tackle and the former UFC heavyweight champ took place in 2004 at WrestleMania XX and ended with a pinfall defeat for Lesnar.

However, the second encounter between the two was the fight that Page took an interest in. The iconic matchup went down on Nov. 20, 2016 at the WWE's second-longest-running PPV, Survivor Series. But Lesnar failed to change the outcome of the fight, as he endured another pinfall defeat, this time in just 86 seconds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was Lesnar who initially took the aggressor's role. However, he failed to take Goldberg down with his first and only spear of the fight. Lesnar's rival countered the move with a couple of spears before applying the fight-ending Jackhammer and scoring another pinfall victory.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Goldberg recently went down memory lane to highlight his victory against Lesnar with an Instagram update.

Ad

Besides scores of other fans, 'Venom' also took to the comments section of the post to fanboy over Goldberg and his incredible performance in this fight. The No. 15-ranked UFC welterweight penned:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥My favorite wrestler, what a great moment in wrestling 🔥🔥🔥"
Michael Venom Page&#039;s reaction to Goldberg&#039;s Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @goldberg95 on Instagram]
Michael Venom Page's reaction to Goldberg's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @goldberg95 on Instagram]

Brock Lesnar avenged his previous losses in the third encounter against Goldberg

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg locked horns for the third and final time at WrestleMania 33, about four-and-a-half months after their Survivor Series matchup in 2016. But this time, the WWE Universal Championship was also on the line for it.

Ad

Like every time, Lesnar went on the attack initially, but he found a lot of success initially. The Webster native suplexed Goldberg three times consecutively. However, they couldn't have much effect on Goldberg, as the Atlanta native countered with two consecutive spears.

'The Beast Incarnate' dodged the third spear attempt from Goldberg with a frog-jump, providing himself a chance to counter. Subsequently, Lesnar went on to apply ten consecutive suplexes on his rival, weakening him enough to apply his coveted finisher, F5. The 47-year-old finally earned his revenge with a pinfall victory in the following seconds, after enduring two losses against Goldberg.

Ad

Check out the third encounter between Lesnar and Goldberg below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी