Michel Pereira hits out at criticism over controversial backflip strike against downed opponent at UFC 301, says "I'm always on the edge of the risks"

Michel Pereira has no regrets about his controversial win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301.

Although nothing about the one-minute guillotine finish was controversial, the cage-side officials had a lengthy discussion after the bout had concluded regarding Pereira potentially hitting Potieria with an illegal knee. After recording a knockdown, 'Demolidor' pulled out his signature move, backflipping over his opponent's guard but inadvertently landed on the head of Potieria.

The officials appeared to discuss a potential no-contest or disqualification but decided against enforcing any punishment, giving the Brazilian the win. In his post-fight presser, Pereira addressed the situation, saying:

"It's my fighting style, it's what I do. That's the risk, but I'm the risk taker... That's why I'm the UFC showman. I'm always on the edge of the risks."

UFC 301 was not the first time Pereira nearly got into trouble for the backflip guard pass. At UFC 264, Pereira pulled off the same move but had his foot land on the head of Niko Price, who protested the potential foul but the referee did not stop the action and no conversations were had.

However, Pereira's intent on being a showman has always been prominent. During his UFC debut in 2019, the broadcast team brought up the fighter's comment on how he believes entertainment is a significant factor in MMA and equally as important as winning the fight.

Michel Pereira pleases fans with UFC 301 post-fight celebration in tribute to Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua

Michel Pereira was one of the biggest favorites competing on UFC 301 but many fans were keen on his fight on the pay-per-view main card. Pereira's opponent, Ihor Potieria, left a bad taste in most fans' mouths when he last competed in Brazil at UFC 283 by knocking out Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and subsequently taunting the former champion.

After Pereira submitted Potieria unconscious, 'Demolidor' pleased fans by using the same gesture towards his fallen foe that he had disrespectfully used against Rua the year before.

Just before Pereira and Potieria walked out to the octagon, the UFC announced that Rua would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in June.

Rua, who was sitting cage-side at the event, was seen passionately cheering on his countryman when Pereira secured his third straight first-round finish.