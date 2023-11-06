Middleweight contender Brendan Allen claims he'll walk out to “GOAT” rapper Lil Wayne’s song for upcoming UFC Vegas 82 headliner

UFC Vegas 82, which is set to take place on November 18th at the UFC Apex facility, will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig.

Rapper Lil Wayne, in 2020, took to X (then Twitter) to shoutout two Louisiana natives in Dustin Poirier and Brendan Allen, saying:

"What a fight!!!! Dem boyz went at it but @DustinPoirier a dawg! Much luv to him and @BrendanAllenMMA for reppin Louisiana right!! #ufcvegas4!"

Brendan Allen, in anticipation for his clash against Craig at UFC Vegas 82, reposted the tweet, and promised to walk out to a Lil Wayne track. On X, Allen wrote:

"Nov 18 we put on for the boot and i gurantee the @ufc main event walkout song will be by the GOAT @LilTunechi."

Allen, who is going into the bout on the back of five consecutive wins, will look to make a serious statement, given the main event slot the fight occupies. Craig, who is 3-2 in his last five, is also taking part in arguably the biggest fight of his career and so, will look to put his best foot forward come fight night.

UFC Vegas 82 - What does the rest of the main card look like?

UFC Vegas 82 will see Jake Matthews facing Michael Morales in a welterweight contest as the co-main event. Prior to the co-main, Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt will take center stage in a lightweight bout that will certainly be interesting, given their respective skillsets.

Hooper vs. Leavitt will be preceeded by a bantamweight bout featuring Nick Aguirre and Payton Talbott, both of whom are currently unranked. Both fighters will be looking to enter the rankings in what is quickly becoming one of the UFC's most stacked divisions, making this a bout to keep an eye on.

Fan-favorite Amanda Ribas will also be making the walk to the octagon at UFC Vegas 82. The ever-cheerful Brazilian will be taking on #9 ranked strawweight and fellow Brazilian, Luana Pinheiro on the main card. Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic will kick off the main card in an unranked welterweight contest.

