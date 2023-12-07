"Miesha Tate should join you" - Paige VanZant leaves fans breathless with seconds-long clip in white and silver two-piece

Paige VanZant recently stunned the internet with her latest social media post, which showed off her incredibly toned physique in a short video clip. The former UFC star is among the most popular personalities in the combat sports world and is widely known for her success in the adult content creation space.

VanZant hasn't competed professionally since July 2021, and last fought Rachael Ostovich in a bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 19. After five hard-fought rounds, Ostovich emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Since then, VanZant has focused most of her attention on various online ventures.

Given her massive social media presence, it's no surprise that Paige VanZant has found immense success on the adult content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns, which helped keep her financially secure and well-off during her time away from the cage.

In her latest Instagram post, the 29-year-old American showed off her toned physique in a white and silver two-piece swimsuit. Fans were left stunned at the short clip and took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

When Paige VanZant opened up about potentially returning to combat sports

Earlier this year, Paige VanZant spoke about her career as a fighter and discussed potentially returning to fighting soon.

VanZant's time in the UFC came to an end after her loss against Amanda Ribas at UFC 252 in July 2020. She then signed with the BKFC in August 2020 and fought for the promotion twice, losing both her outings via unanimous decision.

While '12 Gauge' was scheduled to make her third outing in August 2022, the fight was postponed to October before being scrapped altogether due to undisclosed reasons. During an Instagram Live session, Paige VanZant opened up about her canceled bout and her future MMA plans.

"The last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed... So I took a little bit of time off, and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now... Once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight." [h/t mmafighting.com]