“Might mouse would toy with him” - Fans react to Bradley Martyn getting taken down by someone half his size

With a video of social media bodybuilder Bradley Martyn wrestling going viral, MMA fans have brought up his old feud with Demetrious Johnson.

In the video, Martyn grappled with a seemingly experienced wrestler who was much smaller than him. After a few scrambles, the smaller wrestler completed a takedown and established control of the 260-pound influencer.

With the video surfacing on X, fans brought up Martyn's old 'rivalry' with ONE Championship flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson. In an odd debate, Martyn claimed that he could beat Johnson in a grappling match due to his size and strength.

Commenting their thoughts, fans wrote that the video served as evidence that 'Mighty Mouse' would 'toy' with Martyn in a hypothetical competition.

After both Martyn and Johnson claimed they were serious about grappling, the hypothetical match has yet to materialize.

Other fans commented similar reactions, with many unimpressed by Martyn's wrestling ability.

Here are a few reactions:

"Bradley Martyn is a prime example of just because you abuse steroids doesn't mean you can fight."

"Bradley doesn't know about the wrastlerssss."

"Muscles don't win fights."

"Never f*** with a wrestler."

View more fan reactions to Bradley Martyn wrestling below:

Fan reactions to Bradley Martyn getting taken down [via @happypunch on X]

Bradley Martyn claimed he would beat BJJ brown belt Demetrious Johnson in a grappling match

It has been several months since Bradley Martyn claimed he would out-grapple Demetrious Johnson but fans are still ridiculing the bodybuilder for his statement.

In his podcast, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Martyn claimed that his strength and 6'3" frame would overpower the 5'3" MMA champion.

Fans immediately pushed back at the claim as Johnson accepted the hypothetical challenge.

Johnson further accepted the challenge by telling Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he fully intends on grappling Martyn in an official match.

Martyn has not taken back his claim and has instead doubled down on the take. In an episode with former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling on his podcast, Martyn told 'The Funk Master' that he would beat him in a street fight.

