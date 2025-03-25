Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 showdown marks a clash between archrivals who have a long and storied history with one another. Both boxers have fought each other in the past, and their rematch would headline the upcoming Top Rank-helmed boxing card.

Mayer is a former unified super featherweight champion, who's currently a part of the welterweight division. The 34-year-old currently holds the WBO welterweight championship. On the other hand, Ryan is a former WBO welterweight champion. The 31-year-old has been engaged in an intense feud with Mayer, which has seen both fighters trade barbs on social media and in person.

Mayer was previously coached by Kay Koroma (aka Coach Kay). The American parted ways with him after her points defeat against Natasha Jonas in early 2024, citing that Koroma was coaching Sandy Ryan. As reported by ESPN, Mayer strongly disapproved of her longtime coach training Ryan, whom she viewed as a potential future opponent at 147 pounds.

Moreover, Mayer later trained under the guidance of Kofi Jantuah and another one of her longtime trainers, Al Mitchell. Meanwhile, Ryan implied that Mayer's criticism directed at her and Koroma was wrong. The feud reached a crescendo when Mayer dethroned Ryan via majority decision in September 2024 to become the new WBO welterweight champion.

Their rivalry has continued, and the two pugilists are currently set to clash in an immediate rematch this weekend. The fight card that they'll headline features other exciting matchups as well.

What time is Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2?

For fans in the United States, the Mayer-Ryan fight card would start with its prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The two-fight main card is expected to start at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the Mayer vs. Ryan fight card's prelims commence at 10 pm GMT on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The two-fight main card would start at 3 am BST on Sunday, March 30, 2025. It's because the U.K. changes its clocks to BST time, springing them one hour ahead at 1 am GMT on the last Sunday of every March (which happens to be Sunday, March 30, this year).

The preliminary and main card's timings are as follows:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (March 29) 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT (March 29) U.K. 10 pm GMT (March 29) 3 am BST (March 30) U.A.E. 2 am GST (March 30) 6 am GST (March 30) India 3:30 am IST (March 30) 7:30 am IST (March 30) Brazil 7 pm BRT (March 29) 11 pm BRT (March 29) Australia 9 am AEDT (March 30) 1 pm AEDT (March 30)

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 boxing event live on ESPN+. Fans in the U.K. can watch the event live on Sky Sports.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 venue

The Mayer vs. Ryan rematch is booked to transpire at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan fight card

The fight card is subject to change. Per the latest listings, the Mayer vs. Ryan card is as follows:

Main card

Mikaela Mayer (C) vs. Sandy Ryan (WBO welterweight title)

Brian Norman Jr. (C) vs. Derrieck Cuevas (Men's WBO welterweight title)

Preliminary card

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas (featherweight)

Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez (super lightweight)

Troy Isley vs. Etoundi William (middleweight)

Delante Johnson vs. Kendo Castaneda (welterweight)

Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba (super featherweight)

