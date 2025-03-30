Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Full video highlights

Mikaela Mayer retained her WBO welterweight title with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former champion Sandy Ryan on Saturday night at Fontainebleau’s BleuLive Theater in Las Vegas. In a high-paced rematch, Mayer’s aggressive approach and late-round resilience secured her second victory over Ryan.

Judge Max De Luca scored the fight 98-92 in favor of Mayer, while Benoit Roussel and Steve Weisfeld had it 97-93, cementing Mayer’s second win over Ryan. The Las Vegas native, a former Olympian, first claimed the WBO 147-pound belt from Ryan six months ago in New York and now looks toward a unification bout with Wales’ Lauren Price.

Mayer set the pace early, landing crisp combinations and targeting Ryan’s body with well-placed shots. The challenger had her moments, particularly in the later rounds, where she mounted a strong rally. A cut over Mayer’s left eye in the eighth round, caused by a clash of heads, seemed to shift momentum, but the champion responded by trading power shots in a dramatic final round.

Ryan connected with clean right hands in the eighth and ninth rounds, but Mayer’s relentless pressure proved too much. Despite suffering another cut in the closing moments, Mayer closed strong, securing the decision win.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

In her post-fight interview the champion said:

"Now it's time to move on and go for undisputed"

Check out the Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 fight card results below.

Main card

Mikaela Mayer def. Sandy Ryan by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 97-93)

Brian Norman Jr def. Derrieck Cuevas by TKO (R3, 2:59)

Prelims

Bruce Carrington def. Enrique Vivas by TKO (R3, 0:53)

Emiliano Vargas def. Giovannie Gonzalez by TKO (R2, 2:08)

Tiger Johnson def. Kendo Castaneda by TKO (R5, 2:00)

Dedrick Crocklem def. Dionne Ruvalcaba by TKO (R1, 2:50)

Emmanuel Chance def. Miguel Guzman by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

