Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO welterweight title against former champion Sandy Ryan in a rematch at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Mayer, representing the U.S., first captured the belt last Sept in New York after a hard-fought majority decision win over Ryan from the UK.

In addition to the title bout, the event features an impressive stacked card. Co-feature action sees current WBO 147-pound champion Brian Norman Jr. from the U.S. defend his belt against Puerto Rican contender Derrieck Cuevas over 12 rounds. Another marquee matchup features Bruce Carrington of the U.S. facing off against Mexican fighter Enrique Vivas in a final eliminator for the WBC featherweight title.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 fight card

The following fights are set to feature on the Mayer vs. Ryan 2 fight card:

Main card

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, welterweight – Mayer’s WBO title

Brian Norman Jr vs. Derrieck Cuevas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Norman’s WBO title

Prelims

Bruce Carrington vs. Enrique Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBC title eliminator

Tiger Johnson vs. Kendo Castaneda, 8 rounds, welterweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Emmanuel Chance vs. Miguel Guzman, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Main card start time

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Mar 29, with the main card beginning at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT / 12:00 am GMT.

What time does Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 start?

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT / 3:00 am GMT. It is to be noted that these timings are subject to change based on the duration of earlier bouts.

Check out the detailed time zone chart below:

Country Main Card Start Time Main Event Ringwalks USA (ET/PT) 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT UK (GMT) 12:00 am GMT 3:00 am GMT India (IST) 5:30 am IST (March 30) 8:30 am IST (March 30) Mexico (CDT) 7:00 pm CDT 10:00 pm CDT UAE (GST) 4:00 am GST (March 30) 7:00 am GST (March 30)

