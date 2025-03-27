Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 prediction: Picking the winner for the WBO welterweight world title fight

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 prediction is here to provide eager fans strategic and tactical insight into the card. In the main event, Mayer and Ryan face each other in an anticipated rematch for the former's WBO women's welterweight championship belt.

Elsewhere, in more world championship action, Brian Norman Jr. defends his WBO welterweight title against Derrieck Cuevas in the co-main event. Below them, Bruce Carrington puts his undefeated record on the line against Jose Enrique Vivas, who is looking to build upon his win over Jonathan Chanona Aguilar.

With several more thrilling bouts scheduled for the seven-fight card, who is expected to emerge victorious come fight night?

#1. WBO women's welterweight title: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 matchup is expected to be a scrappy one. Mayer enters the bout as the defending WBO women's welterweight champion for the very first time. She is familiar with Ryan, who she faced last year on Sep. 27, and will be better equipped for the rematch.

While Mayer is three years older than Ryan at 34 to her 31, both women match each other in terms of their physical dimensions. They are the same height at 5 feet 9 inches tall, with Ryan having a slight three-inch reach advantage at 69 inches. However, that's where their similarities end.

Mayer, who is 20-2, is the more skilled boxer. Unfortunately, she lacks the physical tools to make much of her technical ability, having just five stoppages. Ryan, by contrast, is less experienced at 7-2-1, with three stoppages, but more physical. Neither woman is likely to stop the other come fight night.

Moreover, due to how short rounds are in women's boxing, the more powerful Ryan is less likely to find opportunities to land power-punches against a technically superior foe. The outcome will almost certainly be a competitive decision win in Mayer's favor.

The Prediction: Mikaela Mayer via majority decision

#2. The rest of the Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 predictions

Winners in bold.

WBO welterweight title: Brian Norman Jr. (c) vs. Derrieck Cuevas

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas

Super lightweight: Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovanne Gonzalez

Middleweight: Troy Isley vs. Etoundi William

Welterweight: Delante Johnson vs. Kendo Castaneda

Super lightweight: Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba

