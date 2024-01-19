Mike Malott girlfriend: Here's everything you need to know about the UFC welterweight's partner-turned-fiancee

UFC welterweight Mike Malott is set to compete infront of his homecrowd this weekend at UFC 297.

Malott will face Neil Magny on Jan 20. at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be his second fight in a row on home soil. He beat Adam Fugitt via submission and earned a performance bonus in his last outing.

The No.13 ranked Magny will be the first top 15 opponent Malott has faced. The Canadian currently holds a professional record of 10-1-1, and is riding a 6 fight win streak heading into the matchup with Magny.

Heading into his bout against Magny, 'Proper' will be supported by both the home fans and his family.

The 32-year-old is one of four children and has two sisters and a brother. Malott is also currently dating a woman named Jess and the pair recently celebrated their two year anniversary.

It is reported that the pair began dating in 2021 and Malott's posts on Instagram suggest they became engaged in March of 2023. Malott shared a photo of them showing off a new ring and he has since regularly referred to her as "The Mrs" in multiple posts.

"💍"

Check out the post here:

Mike Malott expects to finish Neil Magny at UFC 297

Mike Malott believes he's going to deliver his seventh finish in a row when he faces Neil Magny this weekend.

Malott made his promotional debut against a veteran in Micky Gall at UFC 273 and finished him in the first round via TKO. He then went on to defeat Yohan Lainesse and Adam Fugitt with back-to-back submissions, which also earned him two peformance bonuses.

At the UFC 297 media day, 'Proper' was asked what it was like facing yet another veteran of the sport. Malott stated that while he respects Magny and what he's done in the organization, he expects to add another name and a finish to his resume. He said:

"I think it's the most juice for the squeeze [fighting Magny] in the division..I've made a career of finishing tough and durable guys. If you look at my last five fights at welterweight, I've beat all of those men in ways they've never lost before...I've fought tough guys my whole career and I've made a career of doing things to people they thought couldn't be done to them."

Catch Mike Malott's comments here (2:20):