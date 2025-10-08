"Way to set the tone" - Mike Malott reacts to brother Jeff fighting Josh Manson in NHL season opener 

Jeff Malott, the Los Angeles Kings forward, made the news on social media after starting a fight with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson in a season opener NHL game.Manson had taken out Kings star Warren Foegele with a clean but huge hit. Foegele felt the full force of the hit as he walked off the ice, but his teammate had other plans.Malott and Manson started to brawl in the first period of their game and got the crowd going. Malott got a few hits on his rival before the referees were able to separate them. What is interesting is that fighting runs in the Malott family.The Canadian is the brother of UFC star Mike Malott, and the fighter in the family posted a story and reacted to his brother’s antics on the ice hockey rink. View this post on Instagram Instagram Posteff is the younger of the two brothers and received seven penalty minutes for his fight. However, this isn’t the first time Jeff has used his fists on the rink.Last year, during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jeff got into a fight with Brandon Carlo. Mike was impressed with his brother’s fighting skills when he spoke with the UFC:“That was a sick fight. It wasn’t one of those ‘grab the jersey and push each other around for 30 seconds waiting for the refs to jump in’ — Jeff was trying to give that guy a new face; it was awesome.”Mike Malott looking for a big win soonThe older brother, Mike, will also be in action soon as the Canadian takes on Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 262.The 33-year-old stars in the welterweight division and is the co-main event on a card featuring Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen as the main event.Mike is on a two-fight winning streak and has 12 wins in his MMA career. The Canadian has two losses and one draw so far.Mike’s only loss in the UFC came at the hands of Neil Magny at UFC 297. The 33-year-old then beat Trevin Giles before earning a KO win over Charles Radtke in his last outing.