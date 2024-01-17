Mike Malott record: Who is the only fighter to defeat the UFC welterweight?

Mike Malott is a 32-year-old Canadian professional MMA fighter who is set to compete on the main card of UFC 297 against Neil Magny. The welterweight bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Burlington native secured an impressive victory in his last bout against Adam Fugitt, achieving a second-round submission win at UFC 289 in June 2023.

Malott stands as one of the most promising prospects in the 170-pound division. He's on a six-fight win streak, winning all three UFC appearances since securing his contract in October 2021, starting with a 39-second submission win over Shimon Smotritsky on 'Dana White's Contender Series'.

However, in the uncertain world of MMA, maintaining an undefeated record is a rare feat due to the numerous ways a fighter may potentially face defeat. Even the most iconic figures in MMA history have encountered setbacks, and 'Proper' is no exception in that aspect.

Malott suffered his only MMA loss at WSOF 14 in October 2014 against Hakeem Dawodu. In the first round, Dawodu surprised Malott with a right-hand jab and a flurry of punches, prompting the referee to step in and halt the fight at 4:13 minutes.

Check out the full fight between Mike Malott and Hakeem Dawodu below:

Malott made his professional MMA debut in April 2011 under the Extreme Cage Combat banner and currently holds a career record of 10-1-1, including an undefeated UFC record of 3-0.

Mike Malott radiates confidence ahead of hometown fight

Mike Malott is heading to familiar turf as he is set to fight Neil Magny at UFC 297 on Saturday in Toronto.

While fighting at home provides a sense of comfort, it can also introduce a unique kind of pressure for a fighter. 'Proper' asserts that he does not feel any additional pressure during this fight week.

During the media interaction on Wednesday before UFC 297, Malott stated:

"It stands out as a very different fight week in a couple of obvious ways. My parents live down the street, 40 minutes away, so I’m staying at my parent's house pretty much all fight week."

He added:

"What pressure dude? On Saturday night I’m going to have 20 thousand people chanting for me and screaming my name. That’s support not pressure. This is privilege not pressure. I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life. This is something I’ve spent the last 20 years preparing to do and visualizing, and in my mind manifesting"

Check out Mike Malott's comments below (0:28):