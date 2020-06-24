Mike Perry angry at Darren Till for constantly trolling him on Instagram, willing to go to jail for "beating the brakes off of him"

Darren Till has been actively trolling Mike Perry on Instagram.

"Platinum" Mike Perry is furious with the Britisher and has vowed to beat him up when they meet.

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Mike Perry has been getting trolled constantly by UFC Middleweight Darren Till. The Liverpool-based former title contender has been taking shots at Mike Perry constantly - going as far as to create multiple accounts to do so.

Perry hasn't been happy and blocked him. He appeared on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast and said that Till is trying to goad him into coming to the 185-pound Middleweight division (H/T Bloody Elbow):

“He wants me to go up. He thinks if I go up to 185, he’ll have an easy day, but I’ll be too fast for his fat a--,” Perry told UFC vet Mike Swick. “I’ll piece his a-- up just like I did when we sparred. I hit him with six, seven, eight, punch combinations once I got inside of that reach.”

Soon after, he began to go on a rant about Darren Till, saying that he blocked him because was scared "of himself" and not the Britisher:

“I don’t even want to give that dude the time of day until we can make it happen. Everybody is like ‘oh why did you block him?’ or I’m ‘scared’ of him. No, the thing is, I’m scared of myself!” he exclaimed.

He went on an expletive-heavy rant, stating that he's willing to go to jail to beat the breaks off Till:

“Social media is not real time! You want to f-----g play, and I’m not going to forget about it. If I could see this m----------r in the street, I would do it for free! If we are ever in the same place, at the same time, I will go to f-----g jail for beating the brakes off of him, if he wants to be a little p---y boy and press charges on me.”

Advertisement

Mike Perry's UFC career at the moment

Mike Perry is all set to face Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker.

He's 6-6 in the UFC so far and is on a 2-fight losing skid. Many have questioned Mike Perry's motivation as a fighter as he seems to have distanced himself from his training camp, getting his girlfriend a pass to be Octagon-side for his upcoming fight.

It's going to be interesting to see how his career goes, but it looks like Darren Till did what he set out to do by riling up 'Platinum' Mike Perry.