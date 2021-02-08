Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor and others, primed to compete in next UFC fight

UFC welterweight star Mike Perry has taken to social media to call out Conor McGregor and several other UFC fighters.

Perry has suggested that he’s ready to return to the UFC’s famed octagon and compete against any opponent.

Mike Perry’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Tim Means at UFC 255 in November 2020.

On the other hand, MMA legend and UFC icon Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a second-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021.

The consensus is that Conor McGregor’s next fight will likely be the trilogy matchup against Dustin Poirier.

The first fight between McGregor and Poirier was contested in the featherweight division. It transpired at UFC 178 in September 2014, with McGregor defeating Poirier via first-round TKO.

Currently, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are 1-1 in their series of fights. Their first fight was a featherweight bout, whereas the rematch was a lightweight bout. And the belief is that the trilogy bout too will be a lightweight bout.

However, that didn’t deter fan-favorite KO artist and UFC welterweight mainstay Mike Perry from challenging Conor McGregor to a fight.

Perry sent out a few tweets, targeting McGregor and several other UFC fighters:

Is it time for the rematch @AlanJouban ? — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

I might be riding off into the sunset my friend. Getting too old for this! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 7, 2021

Or how about a fight with @UfcJingliang ? He beat @SPonzinibbioMMA and I believe he turned down a fight with me in the past plus I am a huge fan of Chinese martial arts so it would be an honor to knock him out ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021

Or @Ruthless_RL or @TheNotoriousMMA ? @ALIAQUINTA ? @felderpaul rematch ? Anybody short or tall , @VicenteLuqueMMA rematch ? @Nikohybridprice can get knocked out too , anybody else ? I’ll be on weight and ready ! Let’s go ! Training Monday ! Mindset on Mind Set ! #Working — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Among the fighters whom Mike Perry called out were Alan Jouban, Li Jingliang, Robbie Lawler, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Paul Felder, Vicente Luque, and Niko Price.

Is a fight between Mike Perry and Conor McGregor a realistic possibility in 2021?

Conor McGregor (left); Mike Perry (right)

Jouban – who holds a win over Perry – responded to Perry’s call-out and indicated that their rematch is unlikely to happen, as he (Jouban) could be retiring in the near future.

On the other hand, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler was scheduled to fight Perry at UFC 255 in November 2020. Lawler withdrew from that fight due to injury issues, but the UFC hasn’t rebooked this matchup yet.

Meanwhile, Al Iaquinta competes in the UFC lightweight division. A fight between him and Mike Perry is unlikely to come to fruition.

On the other hand, Perry holds a win over Paul Felder and has a loss against Vicente Luque. But these rematches seem unlikely to happen anytime soon.

A fight between Mike Perry and fellow welterweight Niko Price could be one that makes sense for both competitors in 2021.

Advertisement

Besides, Li Jingliang is coming off a big win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, but he'll likely receive an opponent who's ranked higher than Perry in his next fight.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor has competed in the welterweight division in the past – two fights against Nate Diaz and one against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Regardless, with Conor McGregor focused on the trilogy matchup in lightweight with Poirier this year, a fight between McGregor and Perry seems to be off the cards for now.