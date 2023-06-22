Mike Perry claiming 'aliens are his cousins' wins a hilarious reaction from adult star Kendra Lust

Adult star Kendra Lust has hilariously reacted to Mike Perry claiming that aliens are his cousins during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The former UFC star recently appeared on The JRE to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, Rogan talked about the numerous alien spottings across the USA, to which Perry replied, "aliens are my cousin."

While claiming that he will punch one of them in the face, Perry said:

“Aliens are my cousin though. I f*ck with the aliens. If they come here and they want to start some sh*t, I will punch one of them in the face. But they better know how to act when they come up in my backyard.”

The comments made by Perry have garnered a lot of attention online, including that of adult star Kendra Lust. Reacting to the same, Lust, who is also a huge MMA fan, replied to the video of 'Platinum' talking about aliens and said:

"Only Mike Perry lol"

Mike Perry opens up on his face-off against Conor McGregor

Mike Perry was last seen in action inside the BKFC ring back in April against fellow former UFC star Luke Rockhold. Following his win, 'Platinum' proceeded to call out Conor McGregor who was in attendance at BKFC 41.

'The Notorious' then made his way into the ring and the two had an intense face-off. Speaking about the same during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Perry spoke about how he stood his ground while McGregor was moving all over the place. He said:

"When me and Conor McGregor faced off he was moving all over the place I stood my ground, I stood so still. I stood still and I couldn't be wavered or moved. He was moving all over the place. I mean, that says that he was free in that moment to do so, obviously."

Perry added:

"But it was me respectfully calling him out, which shows the professional in martial arts that I have been for so many years. How do you call a man out that, you know he has a family and you guys wanna hurt each other and they can honor it in a fair way and promote it to be entertaining. I mean, everything he does, people watch that sh*t."

Catch Perry's comments in the video below (00:15):

