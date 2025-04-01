Mike Perry not a fan of Conor McGregor's buzz cut when the Irishman met Donald Trump at the White House: "When I was 19, I did that"

Mike Perry recently appeared in an interview with reputed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, during which he shared that he was unimpressed with Conor McGregor's haircut when he met Donald Trump at the White House.

Perry formerly competed in the UFC's welterweight division. During his tenure at the promotion, he was involved in various great fights against the likes of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Vicente Luque and Paul Felder.

Perry currently competes in the middleweight division of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship while also being the founder of the newly formed Dirty Boxing Championship.

During the interview with Helwani, Perry expressed his disappointment with Conor McGregor's new haircut, stating that he could have gotten a better one with the money that he has:

"All respect to Conor (McGregor) for everything he has done, and he promotes quite well, he was just in the White House. I don't know why the hell he buzz cut shaved hair the night before the night he went into the White House looking all crazy, could've got a nice haircut with all the money you've got"

'Platinum' went on to say that maybe the Irishman got the buzz haircut because his hair was feeling "itchy", further adding that he got a similar haircut himself back when he was 19 years of age:

"I don't know you were trying to clean yourself up or you know when your beard or your hair gets itchy. When I was 19, I did that, I'm like, I am just gonna buzz cut my hair"

Check out Perry's words below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had a public fallout back in 2024

BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had a public fallout in July 2024. The feud began after Perry was defeated by Jake Paul via technical knockout in round six of their boxing match.

In the aftermath of the fight, McGregor announced 'Platinum's' release from BKFC through a now-deleted X post, which read:

"Hey Mike, you're release[d], and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You're fired."

Perry instantly fired back at McGregor by questioning 'Mystic Mac's' authority to fire him from the promotion.

However, the feud seems to have settled down as of late, with McGregor inviting Perry back into the promotion during his recent BKFC press conference:

"Mike should come home. He still shows love to the game and we'll always have love for Mike Perry for sure. And yeah, me and Mike would be a great fight for sure, 100%"

Check out Conor McGregor's words below (13:35):

