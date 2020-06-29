Mike Perry on why having girlfriend Latory Gonzalez in his corner was "perfect" for fight against Mickey Gall

'Platinum' Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall in his latest fight.

Mike Perry revealed why his girlfriend being in his corner was 'perfect'.

Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez

'Platinum' Mike Perry is finally back in the win column after a dominant performance over Mickey Gall. Mike Perry had been on a skid and made a decision that got him a lot of flack - he said that he didn't need his corner and his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez's support was enough.

While he was mocked quite a bit, his performance spoke for itself. There was a lot of attention on the "corner advice" that Mike Perry received from his girlfriend - which was minimal.

Despite this, he put on his best performance in a while and UFC legend Chael Sonnen even believes that this could make cornermen lose their jobs. One thing is for sure - Mike Perry tried something that wasn't done before.

Mike Perry believes his girlfriend did a 'perfect' job

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Perry believes that his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez did a great job in his corner:

“She did a great job,” Perry said. “She kept it very simple. She shouted a couple of things, I heard her during the fight and I remember telling myself, ‘Okay. There you go. She getting into it now. She was like, ‘Keep your hand up.’ There was one time he had swung and just missed. ‘Get your hand back up,' and I’m like, ‘Alright.’"

He added that the relative silence in his corner helped him hear what the coaches had to say to Mickey Gall, helping him pick up some code words. As for Gonzalez, he believes that she understood that she wasn't in his shoes, and that helped him more:

“These coaches that haven’t even been in the position that their fighters are in, that’s why I didn’t have coaches tonight because—I did though, (Gonzalez) was perfect because she knows she hasn’t been in my position,” Perry said. “So she spoke from a humble standpoint on the outside. She kept it simple and I didn’t need any advice."

We're not sure if Mike Perry plans to continue doing this, but it's certainly going to be an interesting development for the sport if it succeeds.