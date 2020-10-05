Mike Perry recently put on an incredibly impressive performance against Mickey Gall.

Perry, who faced Gall in June of this year, outscored the latter and walked away with the unanimous decision victory.

Mike Perry would let the highest bidder corner him for Robbie Lawler fight

Apart from Perry’s excellent display of striking discipline and well-rounded performance, what set the MMA world abuzz was the fact that the only person in his corner for the fight was his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

While the cutman worked on Perry’s face between rounds, Gonzalez was the only person in Perry’s corner and was actively communicating with the latter over the course of the fight.

Perry didn’t have any coaches who would provide him technical guidance in his corner between rounds. This, in turn, elicited mixed reactions from fans and experts in the MMA community.

On the one hand, certain sections of the MMA world criticized Perry for what they perceived to be his lack of seriousness in dealing with the sport. On the other hand, he was also praised for his risk-taking and entertaining approach towards competition.

Mike Perry, the man who goes by the moniker ‘Platinum’, has now taken to his official Twitter account and noted that whoever pays him the most will receive the opportunity to corner him alongside his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

The belief is that Perry is referring to his upcoming UFC 255 matchup against Robbie Lawler. Perry’s aforementioned tweet read as follows:

“Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,...”

Can Mike Perry keep winning without coaches to advise him during the fight?

Mike Perry’s decision to choose his girlfriend rather than trained professional coaches to corner him for his fight against Mickey Gall was surprising and unconventional, to say the least.

Nevertheless, not only did Perry emerge victorious in his fight against Gall, he did it in style by battering his foe.

That begs the question as to whether Perry can continue his winning ways despite not having trained professionals in his corner to guide him.

His UFC 255 opponent Robbie Lawler is considered to be a true MMA legend and is a former UFC Welterweight Champion.

However, Lawler is presently on a four-fight losing streak and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny in a fight that took place in August of this year.

Both Perry and Lawler are at different stages of their respective careers and will be hoping to secure a win in their all-important fight at UFC 255.

Moreover, fans can expect additional details regarding the opportunity to corner Mike Perry to be revealed in the days to come.

What’s your opinion about Mike Perry’s unconventional approach towards fighting and his decision to let the highest bidder corner him for his fight? Sound off in the comments.