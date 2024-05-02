Mike Perry hit with lengthy suspension on medical grounds following BKFC win over Thiago Alves

Mike Perry will be out of the ring for a long time since he received an injury suspension despite winning a fight that lasted only 60 seconds.

Perry faced Thiago Alves in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania IV, held on April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Perry, who fought 15 times for the UFC, has emerged as a standout in bare-knuckle fighting after leaving the organization. In 2022, the 32-year-old made his BKFC debut against Julian Lane, winning via unanimous decision. At BKFC 56 in December last year, he triumphed over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Alves debuted at BKFC 12 by defeating Julian Lane in a split decision. Heading into the fight, he took on Ulysses Diaz at BKFC 18 and defeated him in the third round to win the first middleweight title.

The fight did not last long, as 'Platinum' stopped his opponent in the first round to improve his perfect record to 5-0.

Perry took a severe blow in the exchanges, so despite his quick win, he will be sidelined for some time.

Perry's rapid victory resulted in a cut to his left cheek, which prompted the California State Athletic Commission to suspend him. This implies that he may be out for two months unless a doctor clears him to compete.

Perry addressed the media during the post-fight press conference after the fight, where he challenged Darren Till to a bare-knuckle fight. He said:

''I think that’s a fight that a lot of people have wanted for a long time, including me and him, and he’s talking big sh*t, he’s talking his sh*t but he ain’t doing nothing. I’m talking sh*t and I’m out here doing it. So get your a*s.''

Mike Perry might fight for BKFC title in his upcoming match

Despite being the biggest star of BKFC at the moment, Mike Perry hasn't fought for a BKFC title. Perry is currently suspended on medical grounds but upon his return, he could take on Darren Till in a super fight or face Dave Mundell, the 175-pound champion.

BKFC president David Feldman made the following comments to the media regarding Perry's prospects of competing for BKFC gold next:

"Bring it on. He can have that title shot if he wants it. I think that Dave Mundell, who has been fighting for us [and] calling out Mike Perry. I think he deserves it. I'm not 100% sure that's next, but I think that's something both guys are asking for, and if they are asking for it and the fans want to see it, let's give it to him."

