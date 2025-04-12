Mike Perry hits Khamzat Chimaev with grave accusation while weighing in on potential matchup against Dricus du Plessis

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has built a reputation for being one of the scariest fighters ever. However, Mike Perry seemingly doesn't think too highly of Chimaev, as he recently levied a serious accusation.

In his last bout, Chimaev submitted Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, and is now expected to fight for the middleweight title. The division's champion, Dricus du Plessis, has openly expressed interest in the fight.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Perry was asked to share his thoughts about the potential fight between du Plessis and Chimaev. He said:

"I think DDP is big and strong and scaryish. Like he's a good guy, but like when he's in that ring, he's really powerful. Chimaev lets us think he's not as smart as he is. He has game plans. Chimaev's been a terror in the UFC."

The 33-year-old admitted that seeing Khamzat Chimaev inside the octagon excites him, but he doesn't believe 'Borz' could dethrone du Plessis. Moreover, he even thinks that Chimaev won't fight 'Stillknocks,' giving a reason why.

"DDP's been really humble, but very, very courageous, very strong. I think DDP wins if they fight, which it's hard to say they even will fight. I don't see Khamzat taking a fight that he doesn't see himself having the ability to win. I see that him and his team will pick their fights very carefully," Perry added.

Check out Mike Perry's comments about Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis below (14:54):

Mike Perry once claimed Khamzat Chimaev is a legend

Mike Perry interviewed Kayla Harrison shortly after UFC 308, where Khamzat Chimaev defeated Robert Whittaker, on the Overdogs podcast. Chimaev's name came up during the interview, and Perry lauded the 30-year-old for his impressive win. He said:

"Congrats to Chimaev man. He's scary. He was looking like Harry Potter with them glasses on talking to Daniel Cormier, and then he came out there and did some magic wizard sh*t and he broke a hard man. That's crazy. That's pretty crazy. Shout out to J, man. He's done well for himself. He's a legend."

Perry added:

"I don't think anyone's been as good as him except Jon Jones. He's like, if he continues the what he's on, Dana White will be saying Chimaev is the best ever."

Check out Mike Perry's comments about Khamzat Chimaev below (3:19):

