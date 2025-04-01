Mike Perry leaks he's stepping in for KSI against Dillon Danis, reveals surprising fight timeline: "I'm gonna be in so much trouble"

Mike Perry shared an update on a potential MMA bout with Dillon Danis as part of his combat sports return. Perry stated that he would replace KSI and gave a preview of his matchup with Danis.

Danis was originally scheduled to face KSI in a boxing contest in the main event of Misfits 21 on March 29 at Manchester Arena in England. However, the British social media influencer fell sick, forcing their fight to be canceled and the entire event to be rescheduled for a later date.

Now it appears Danis vs. KSI won't happen anytime soon, as Perry claimed during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show that he will face the 31-year-old in the cage under the Misfits banner. The BKFC superstar did not reveal the precise date but stated that their bout would be in April, saying:

''It looks like I might be getting this last-minute call that I said yes to. Then it’s just in the gym preparing, and nothing is going to take me out of that zone. I’ll be in the gym twice a day, focused on what I need to do… Well, why not? Just for you, Ariel, KSI is out. Dillon Danis wants to fight in MMA, and I’m saying yes. But we’ve got to see what Mams [Taylor] is coming up with over there in Misfits. He was going to fight KSI in what, boxing? Yeah, it looks like the date changed a little bit, but it’s not too far away.”

Perry continued:

''I said yes to fighting Dillon Danis in MMA. But, they need to come correct, it’s a last-minute call… It would be in April. I’m going to get in so much trouble...Shoutout Mams bro, Dillon wants it...I'll just stop them takedowns. He's gonna have to pull guard and I got some ground and pound, too. Let's do it."

Check out Mike Perry's comments below:

Mike Perry wants to face Darren Till in his dirty boxing promotion

In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Mike Perry called out former UFC fighter Darren Till for a potential fight in his dirty boxing promotion. Perry claimed that Till declined a big payday to face him in BKFC and instead decided to box Anthony Taylor, saying:

''It makes me crazy that Till says no to $2 million in Bare Knuckle [to fight me] and then he fights Anthony Taylor and boxing for like 300K... Let’s make that one happen. Darren Till vs. Platinum Perry under my banner in dirty boxing.''

Check out Mike Perry's comments below:

