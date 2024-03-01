Mike Perry's wife Latory and fellow fighters react to 'Platinum's' next fight announcement

Mike Perry has his next assignment confirmed. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently confirmed that 'Platinum' would go up against Thiago Alves at the Knuckle Mania IV event in Los Angeles on April 27.

The fight was announced via BKFC's official Instagram handle with a caption that read:

"KM4 MAIN EVENT! @PlatinumMikePerry will face former BKFC Middleweight Champion @ThiagoAlvesATT April 27th in LA!

Soon after the post went live, Perry's wife and other fighters took to the comments section to express their reactions.

Latory Perry wrote:

"LET'S GO @platinummikeperry."

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad wrote:

"Let's goo."

Former UFC star Darren Till fired shots at Perry by suggesting that the fight wouldn't sell well. He wrote:

"No one is gonna watch this."

Check out some more reactions below:

Perry is undefeated as a bare-knuckle fighter and has a perfect professional record of 4-0. His resume includes wins over high-profile MMA stars like Michael 'Venom' Page, Luke Rockhold, and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

His upcoming opponent is also a UFC alum and was the inaugural BKFC middleweight champion. However, he was stripped of the title after his contract expired in May 2022. He has a bare-knuckle record of 2-0 and is coming off a third-round TKO win over Ulysses Diaz at BKFC 18 in June 2021.

Mike Perry sounds off on UFC brass for allegedly mistreating UFC fighters

Mike Perry recently went off on the top-level management of the UFC for allegedly mistreating their fighters. He also stated that the fighters were completely at the mercy of a few top executives, including CEO Dana White.

Speaking on a recent episode of the OverDogs Podcast, 'Platinum' went to bat for other leagues, such as the NBA and the NFL, while slamming the UFC for not following in their footsteps:

"They [Dana White and the UFC brass] are still f*****g rude, disrespectful, rich a*sholes, who don't give a f**k about these fighters or anyone who f*****g puts their life on the line to do this s**t, but then they'll turn around and say, 'Oh god bless them, he is putting his life on the line.'"

He continued:

"At the same time, they are the ones f*****g trying to make them kill themselves for this s**t, and then they get wherever their f*****g head is at. It's like a whim, like the first thing that comes to their f*****g head... The NFL owners and s**t, they would never say any of this f*****g s**t about any of their players."

